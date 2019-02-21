Gloria Allred Holds Press Conference With Two New Women Accusing R. Kelly Of Sex Assault [Video]

Two New R. Kelly Accusers Speak In Press Conference

Two women are explaining what they claim happened to them after they attended an R. Kelly concert and after-party. Both of the women say they were 16 the night they met R. Kelly at a concert in Baltimore.

The night concluded with Kelly instructing his manager to bring them back to his hotel, when he entered the room with his penis out, allegedly. Kelly then allegedly tried to force a threesome while they were both under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. One of the women refused, both claimed to be scarred from the incident.

TMZ provided a stream to the actual conference. Hit play to watch it or click here.