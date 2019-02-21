Serena Williams, Gayle King & Others Attend Meghan Markle’s $200,000 Baby Shower

Celebs Attend Meghan Markle’s $200,000 Baby Shower

Meghan Markle’s friends threw her an extravagant baby shower in NYC for the royal seed.

The Duchess of Sussex’ baby shower was held at New York’s The Mark hotel in the penthouse suite that goes for $75,000 a night.

Guests included Serena Williams who allegedly footed the bill for the suite and was spotted the night before with Meghan at dinner…

Gayle King…

and Amal Clooney.

Meghan was spotted outside the hotel herself cradling the royal bump.

Gayle also gave some personal insight into the baby shower on CBS This Morning and confirmed that a “good time” was had by all the guests. She also shared the Meghan wanted to hold off on opening the gifts till she got home. There’s speculation that she wanted Prince Harry to share that moment with her.

“She didn’t open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes home so I really don’t know what everybody got her,” the journalist shared. “She’s very kind, she’s very generous and a really sweet person. I think her friends just wanted to celebrate her. “

Meghan’s guests dined on food from Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and enjoyed a flower-arranging lesson led by Lewis Miller. According to Cosmopolitan the estimated cost for Meghan’s shower was around $200,000 especially considering the $100,000 private jet she flew in on, that a friend paid for.

Must be niiiiice.

