Hate It Or Love It?! Breakdancing Has Officially Been Proposed As An Olympic Sport For 2024 Games

The 2024 Olympics Could Include Breakdancing

Breakdancing has officially been proposed as a new sport in the Olympics by organizers of Paris 2024, according to a report from CNN on Thursday. The proposal also includes surfing, climbing, and skateboarding.

A spokesperson from the International Olympic Committee released a statement following this news, which gives a little insight into the direction that they’re looking to go with these brand new proposals.

“We are pleased to see that Paris 2024’s proposal for new sports to the Olympic program is very much in line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, which is striving to make the Olympic program gender-balanced, more youth-focused and more urban,” reads the statement.

The official Twitter page for the Paris 2024 Olympics also released a statement about the possible additions, saying the following: “Urban sport, universal and popular with more than one million B-Boys and B-Girls in France, we propose to bring breakdance and its famous battles to the games.”

Breakdancing previously made its debut at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but it hasn’t made it to the big leagues yet. The International Olympic Committee has until December 2020 to make a final decision on whether breakdancing and any of the other three proposed sports will make the cut for Paris 2024.

Are you here for breakdancing in the Olympics?!