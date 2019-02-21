The Nerve: Future’s Alleged Former Side-Chick Larsa Pippen Predicted Kylie Would Toss BFF From Guest House [Video]

Larsa Pippen Wanted Kylie To Evict Jordyn Woods

Yikes! Larsa Pippen has zero sympathy for Jordyn Woods, despite having her own allegedly shady past!

Scottie Pippen’s ex told TMZ camera that if she were Kylie, she would toss Jordyn from her guest house. Welp, we guess she got her wish granted today. Reports say that Jordyn is out of Kylie’s crib. We guess there is no honor amongst thots thieves.

Hit play to see her reaction.