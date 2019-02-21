SMH: Florida Mayor Arrested After Firing Shots At SWAT Team 

Port Richey Mayor Arrested

Port Richey, Florida mayor Dale Massad was arrested on Thursday after firing shots at police attempting to issue him a search warrant. The 68-year old was arrested on charges of Practicing Medicine without a License.

FOX 13 News reports:

“Deputies say shots were fired at the entry team but they did not return fire and no one was injured in the shooting. Massad, 68, reportedly opened fire on the deputies attempting to serve the search warrant.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received information from the Port Richey Police Department that Massad, whose medical license was relinquished in 1992, was still practicing medicine.”

Police say that Massad will also face multiple charges of attempted suicide. Damn, homie.