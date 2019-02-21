Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Angrily Chides Jussie Smollett For Filing False Police Report [Video]

Superintendent Eddie Johnson Speaks On Jussie Smollett Arrest

Jussie Smollett turned himself in to the Chicago police this morning to answer to charges of disorderly conduct and filing a false police report, the latter of which is a felony.

A few hours later, Superintendent Eddie Johnson held a press conference where he laid out some of the police department’s findings and explained his frustration with what he calls a “concocted story”.

What do you think? Are you still holding on to hope that Jussie can explain all of the inconsistencies in his story? Do you think the CPD is lying out their a$$?