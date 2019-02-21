Would You Try It? Tamera Mowry Drinks Sister Tia’s Breast Milk To Heal From Sickness 

Sisters are known for sharing everything from clothes to friends, but who knew that they sometimes drank each others breast milk? According to Tamera Mowry-Housley, sister Tia Hardrict‘s breast milk is the best she’s ever had. Tia revealed on Instagram that her sister is currently drinking her breast milk to recover from being sick.

The “Whole New You” author wrote,

“Soooo, my sister is desperate for some healing. She’s sicky poo and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk.”

In the video, Tamera gushed over her sister’s lucky leche, saying,

“Oh my gosh. Tia. This is amazing. Your breast milk is the best milk I’ve ever tried in my life. Oh my god.”

According to reports, there are various health benefits of drinking breast milk, including reducing the risk of viruses, Urinary tract infections and protection against allergies. Would you try your sister’s though?