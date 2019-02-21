Ho, AAVE A Seat: Kultural Klepto Kim Kardashian Ko-Opts Kity Girls’ Kolloquialsims To Klap Back At Kommenters Klowning Khloe Kardashian
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Tweets Mocking Khloe Kardashian
The Kardashian klan runs pretty thick and they always come to each others’ heada$$ defense regardless of the circumstances.
Despite Khloe Kardashian taking dirty dog baby daddy Tristan Thompson back after he cheated the first time, Kim still isn’t gonna let people play her sister like she’s dumb….even though, well, never mind.
We gotta wonder how this tweet even came across Kim’s radar considering the Khloe’s name wasn’t even mentioned.
Moreover, this was BARELY even shady and here comes Kim with her cringey sister-girl routine. Talmbout some “PERDIODT”…
Clown.
