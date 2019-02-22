Reminder: Tristan Thompson Wouldn’t Have Any Of These Problems If He Did Right By Jordan Craig’s Fine A$$
Jordan Craig Is Fine
Remember how this whole Tristan and Khloe thing started? It started with Tristan leaving his pregnant baby momma Jordan Craig for Khloe Kardashian. Since then, there’s been cheating drama, reality show drama, depression and chaos. Meanwhile Jordan Craig is living her best, fine a$$ life. You know good and well Tristan would be living his too if he cherished that queen who did nothing but stay beautiful and love on him.
So let’s all remember that all this mess could have been avoided if Tristan realized what he had. Well, we do. So let’s celebrate this beautiful woman.
View this post on Instagram
Last Sunday of 2018 Thought: 𝕊𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕨𝕚𝕟 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕒𝕦𝕤𝕖 𝕪𝕠𝕦 𝕕𝕚𝕕𝕟’𝕥 ℙ𝕃𝔸𝕐 👊🏽……ℝ𝕖𝕗𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 & ℝ𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕘 my energies in preparation for the New Year. Wishing all of my IG family an incredible 2019..Thank You ALL for your continuous Love & Support 🥰 -Vegan fur Wool Coat by @Boohoo (Swipe Up on my IG Story now to purchase)
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.