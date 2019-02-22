BlackInkCrew: Charmaine FINALLY Whooped Lily’s A$$ And THIS Is Why Twitter Took Her Side

Charmaine vs. Lily

Charmaine and Lily has been an ongoing feud for man months and all we’ve seen is Lily wiping the floor with our favorite thickalicious cast member. This week, Charmaine sought revenge and executed it to perfection. She spent the whole episode suddenly upset that Lily uses the N-word and she’s not black at all. Then when it came time to throw down, Charmaine finally, FINALLY got the upper hand, tossing Lily to the ground and getting on top of her.

when Charmaine was hittin lily with some facts bout saying the N word this how we all were #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/yVEcwsheXH — ANNIAH💋. (@_anniahspage) February 21, 2019

Look, y’all. It’s been a tough Black History Month but we gotta get what we can. So cheers to Charmaine holding us down. Peep the hilarious reactions.