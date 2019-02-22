Kan’t Have Nothin: Kolonizer Kimmy’s Slang-Spoiling Shenanigans Spark Hilarious Khaos

Kim don’t ever use PERIODT again 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Kra3uuDlUO — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) February 21, 2019

Twitter Vs. Kolonizer Kimmy (AGAIN)

Another day, another popular slander term ruined by Kolonizer Kimmy who shamelessly typed “PERDIODT” in a cringey tweet defending sister Khloe that stirred up hilariously petty khaos across Al Gore’s internet.

Kim using the word “periodt” pic.twitter.com/Vg1et97V6D — 𓅓chris (@Pauldrizz) February 21, 2019

Peep the hilarious khaos over Kolonizer Kimmy’s latest slang-spoiling shenanigans on the flip.