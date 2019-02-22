Kan’t Have Nothin: Kolonizer Kimmy’s Slang-Spoiling Shenanigans Spark Hilarious Khaos
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Kolonizer Kimmy (AGAIN)
Another day, another popular slander term ruined by Kolonizer Kimmy who shamelessly typed “PERDIODT” in a cringey tweet defending sister Khloe that stirred up hilariously petty khaos across Al Gore’s internet.
Peep the hilarious khaos over Kolonizer Kimmy’s latest slang-spoiling shenanigans on the flip.
