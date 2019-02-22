Kall Kris: Jordyn Woods Breaks ‘Betrayal’ Silence—But Did Trystin’ Cheat On Khloe With TWO Other Women?

Jordyn Woods Speaks On Tristan Thompson Rumor, Tristan Allegedly Cheated On Khloe With Two Other People

Jordyn Woods is finally addressing the elephant in the room. The (maybe former) friend of Kylie Jenner whose been accused of causing a Kardashian kerfluffle by hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, was seen in L.A. Thursday promoting her new Eylure lash line.

While there, she spoke briefly on the drama surrounding her and thanked attendees for supporting her—in spite of the situation.

“Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on,” said Jordyn who was seen in an IG video from the event. “You know, it’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.”

PEOPLE reports that Jordyn’s distraught about what went down between her and Tristan Thompson and she’s been trying to call the entire Kardashian clan to apologize. They add that she’s indeed moved out of Kylie’s house and is back living with her mother.

“Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé, Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize,” the source explained. “She wants to apologize and make everything right.” She “knows she made a mistake,” the source continued. “She’s completely remorseful. She spent the whole night crying with her mom and sister.”

Poor (allegedly backstabbin’) baddie.

All the while Jordyn’s been seeking atonement, a new rumor surrounding trifling Trystin’ has surfaced.

It involves Valentine’s Day, a mansion full of women and a certain 6’9 baller seemingly disappearing with two of them.

