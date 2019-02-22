Kall Kris: Jordyn Woods Breaks ‘Betrayal’ Silence—But Did Trystin’ Cheat On Khloe With TWO Other Women?
Jordyn Woods is finally addressing the elephant in the room. The (maybe former) friend of Kylie Jenner whose been accused of causing a Kardashian kerfluffle by hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, was seen in L.A. Thursday promoting her new Eylure lash line.
While there, she spoke briefly on the drama surrounding her and thanked attendees for supporting her—in spite of the situation.
“Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on,” said Jordyn who was seen in an IG video from the event. “You know, it’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.”
PEOPLE reports that Jordyn’s distraught about what went down between her and Tristan Thompson and she’s been trying to call the entire Kardashian clan to apologize. They add that she’s indeed moved out of Kylie’s house and is back living with her mother.
“Jordyn has been trying to reach out to Khloé, Kylie and everyone else in the family to apologize,” the source explained. “She wants to apologize and make everything right.”
She “knows she made a mistake,” the source continued. “She’s completely remorseful. She spent the whole night crying with her mom and sister.”
Poor (allegedly backstabbin’) baddie.
All the while Jordyn’s been seeking atonement, a new rumor surrounding trifling Trystin’ has surfaced.
It involves Valentine’s Day, a mansion full of women and a certain 6’9 baller seemingly disappearing with two of them.
Hit the flip.
The Daily Mail is reporting that Trystin’ not only cheated on Khloe with Jordyn, just before that he hooked up with TWO women at a house party.
The alleged source told The DM that a partying Trystin’ was drinking and smacking azzes at Cavs player Jordan Clarkston’s house before disappearing with two girls; one brown haired Latina and a Middle Eastern-looking woman.
“The eyewitness at the Valentine’s Day party, who asked that she not be identified, told DailyMailTV: ‘It was a Valentine’s Day party for singles, mostly ladies, super exclusive, guest list only.
[…]
As the night went on the partygoer remembers seeing Tristan leading two of his female companions, described as being slim but curvaceous, upstairs at around 2.30am.
The source said: ‘The girls were in their early 20s, maybe around 24.
‘One was Latina with brown hair while the other looked Middle Eastern, she resembled Khloe but had a different type of body.
‘They were skinny, very sexy, they were dressed super sexy, crop tops, tight latex pants.
‘Tristan was with them and they were drunk, holding hands and giggling and they all went upstairs.”
The source adds that trifling Trysty then reemerged with the women about 35 minutes later.
SMH…remember when that video of Tristan kissing two girls surfaced while Khloe was pregnant???
What’s up with dude? One just isn’t enough, huh?
