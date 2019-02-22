iSnitch: Janky Jussie Smollett’s Text Messages Reveal Shady Plot, ‘Empire’ Cast Want Him Fired Despite Tearful Apology
Jussie Smollet’s Text Messages Reveal Potential Conspiracy To Stage Faux Hate Crime
Jussie Smollett‘s alleged plot to stage a hate crime against himself is becoming clearer and clearer every day and today we get more details about the scheme via TMZ.
Police say that Jussie sent a text to the Osundairo brothers Abel and Ola 4 days prior to the attack and the timeline of communications with the Nigerian gym trainers-turner-extras paints a pretty damning picture. The first text that raised investigators’ eyebrows was sent from on January 25 from Jussie to Abel saying:
“Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”
Allegedly Abel used to get the drug ecstasy for Jussie, which points to why he trusted Abel to carry this scheme out. Abel says they met up later that night and began to hash out the faux attack and this is when brother Ola was brought into the plan. Jussie allegedly then gave the brothers $100 to buy hate crimes supplies like rope, gasoline, etc.
On January 27 the three men scouted locations and Jussie is said to have given them the $3500 check that was backdated to January 23. At 12:49 AM on January 29 Jussie made a 3-minute call to Abel telling him that the “attack” would happen at 2am. Police say they don’t have video of the attack itself, but they do have footage of the brothers waiting on a park bench near Jussie’s crib around the time of the incident.
Later that day, the brothers flew to Nigeria and on January 30 Jussie talked to Abel for 8 minutes and 48 seconds.
Jussie still denies that he set up any of this and begged for the ‘Empire’ cast to believe him yesterday. Flip the page for that story…
‘Empire’ shooting schedule was delayed yesterday after Jussie Smollett was arrested, but after he was released he arrived on set with his eyes full of tears to apologize and beg his castmates and crew for support according to TMZ.
“I’m sorry I’ve put you all through this and not answered any calls. I wanted to say I’m sorry and, you know me, I would never do this to any of you, you are my family. I swear to God, I did not do this.”
Once Jussie composed himself he went on to shoot scenes for the day.
That said, TMZ also says that not all of Jussie’s coworkers are keen on his return to the show. It’s said that some are “f**king furious” that he would betray their trust in such a way. It ‘s beyond being angry, however, reports state that some either want Jussie’s fired from ‘Empire’ immediately or he should quit.
Many of them had Jussie’s back 100% and rightfully feel embarrassed and betrayed by his apparent lies. They are also concerned about the reputation of the show if Jussie continues to be a part of the cast. We want to be clear that not everyone on set feels this way and there have been reported arguments about the best way to handle this messy, messy, messy situation.
To make things even messier, there is now a dispute between federal investigators and Chicago police about the origin of the threatening letter Jussie allegedly received. More details about that on the last page.
The feds and the local Chicago police are butting heads over the issue of the threatening letter that Jussie claims he was sent. Like something straight out of a corny crime drama the letter was “written” using letters cut out of magazines. According to TMZ, the Chicago police believe 100% that Jussie made the letter himself 8 days prior to the attack. Federal authorities aren’t as gung ho as CPD saying they are still investigating the issue and haven’t come to any hard conclusions.
There is still a working theory that the Osundairo bros sent the letter because a search of their home revealed magazines with pages missing and the thought is that the letters on the threat might have come from those pages. The brothers deny sending the letter.
The FBI believes Superintendent Eddie Johnson “went too far” in his press conference yesterday.
Like we said, a f**king mess. SMH.
