iSnitch: Janky Jussie Smollett’s Text Messages Reveal Shady Plot, ‘Empire’ Cast Want Him Fired Despite Tearful Apology

Jussie Smollet’s Text Messages Reveal Potential Conspiracy To Stage Faux Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett‘s alleged plot to stage a hate crime against himself is becoming clearer and clearer every day and today we get more details about the scheme via TMZ.

Police say that Jussie sent a text to the Osundairo brothers Abel and Ola 4 days prior to the attack and the timeline of communications with the Nigerian gym trainers-turner-extras paints a pretty damning picture. The first text that raised investigators’ eyebrows was sent from on January 25 from Jussie to Abel saying:

“Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”

Allegedly Abel used to get the drug ecstasy for Jussie, which points to why he trusted Abel to carry this scheme out. Abel says they met up later that night and began to hash out the faux attack and this is when brother Ola was brought into the plan. Jussie allegedly then gave the brothers $100 to buy hate crimes supplies like rope, gasoline, etc.

On January 27 the three men scouted locations and Jussie is said to have given them the $3500 check that was backdated to January 23. At 12:49 AM on January 29 Jussie made a 3-minute call to Abel telling him that the “attack” would happen at 2am. Police say they don’t have video of the attack itself, but they do have footage of the brothers waiting on a park bench near Jussie’s crib around the time of the incident.

Later that day, the brothers flew to Nigeria and on January 30 Jussie talked to Abel for 8 minutes and 48 seconds.

