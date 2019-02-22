Father Of 4: Offset Melts Hearts With Adorable Album Cover Shoot Featuring All His Kiddies — Kulture Is Front & Center!

Offset Makes His Kids The Stars Of His Album Cover

Offset unveiled the title and cover shoot for his first solo project just hours before it’s release and it’s gotten to everyone’s heart.

“Father Of 4” hit streaming platforms last night and the cover shoot features all of Offset’s children. Jordan, 9, Kody 3, Kalea 3, and Kulture, 7 months old. We’ve featured Kody and Kalea’s moms before and of course, we know who Kulture’s mommy is!

Aren’t they all adorable?

Offset told fans in Tweets how his role as a father inspired the album. Sometimes success took him away from his children, but being a “Father Of 4” is how his life is centered.

I am a FATHER OF 4

The most beautiful and smart kids I could ask for. I want them to understand there dad for the good and the bad. The decisions I made was to feed I’m not a perfect FATHER BUT I AM A FATHER OF 4! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 21, 2019

Father hood was missing in my life and sometimes I have to be missing for work but it all come back to the little ones I’m setting them up for the future. I didn’t take the cleanest route to success I ran into walls and hurdles but I over came them I’m proud of me!!! — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 21, 2019

We also got some behind the scenes video from the photoshoot, featuring even more of baby Kulture with her siblings. Do you think she looks like mommy or daddy?? Hit the flip for more.