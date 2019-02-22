First Look: BET’s New Docuseries ‘Finding Justice’ Is Real, Raw & Revolutionary 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may not always flaunt his wokeness, but clearly he’s aware that certain Black stories need to be told. The actor co-produced BET’s new docuseries entitled ‘Finding Justice’ which “tells powerful stories of heroes, leaders, advocates and change agents in African-American communities across America as they uncover injustices and fight to bring healing and change.”

Here's your EXCLUSIVE first look at our new docu-series, FINDING JUSTICE, executed produced by @TheRock, @DanyGarciaCo, and #dreamhampton. Watch the premiere SUN MAR 10 8/7c, only on BET. #FindingJusticeBET pic.twitter.com/rGUZptRhOY — BET (@BET) February 20, 2019

Seven Bucks Productions, the company co-founded by Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and TV exec David Leepson collaborated to create the powerful series. The Rock told BET in a statement:

“Seven Bucks Productions was built on the foundation of bringing diverse and influential stories to the masses. Which is why we’re excited to partner with BET to bring these powerful stories of injustice from the African-American community to light. More importantly, with this series, we’re pushing to create a platform that will enable healing, and inspire change on a global scale.”

Check out Finding Justice when it premieres on March 10 at 8pm. Will you be watching?