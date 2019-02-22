X-Out The Lil Man: Bow Wow’s Exes Kiyomi Leslie And Erica Mena Form A Bond

Kiyomi Leslie And Erica Mena Bond Because Of Bow Wow Breakups

It looks like Bow Wow‘s ex-fiancé Erica Mena and his ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie have bonded over their Shad experiences.

Erica recently left Kiyomi words of encouragement that indicate the two have had some kind of conversation. Under Kiyomi’s photo, Mena wrote, “keep that smile and head up high!”

In response, Kiyomi said “Thanks E…I will. I appreciate you!”

Erica Mena And Bow Wow dated from 2014-2015. Their engagement lasted just a few months before the issues exploded on to social media. Mena has alleged Bow Wow was hot-headed during their time together, calling him “damaged”, also revealing they experienced a miscarriage. Recently, Mena has been vocal about her DV experience in her last relationship with Cliff Dixon.

Kiyomi’s arrest from a fight with Bow Wow has since been exposed in media. These two seem to be relating from a shared experience. So far, Kiyomi has been showing a brave face on Instagram, posting her beautiful model pics as usual.

What do you think about Kiyomi and Erica linking up in support of each other?