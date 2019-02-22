The Brand’s Got A BUDGET: Desus & Mero’s Premiere Had Skits, A New Set, And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
If You Missed It Last Night, Catch The First Episode Of Desus & Mero
Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s brand new show premiered on Showtime last night, but even if you don’t have a subscription, you can catch the whole first episode up on their Youtube channel.
If you were a fan of the Bodega Boys back on VICELAND, their new show is a welcome change. It’s the same unfiltered commentary we all know and love with the addition of some skits, a live studio audience, and better production value all-around–but you’re just gonna have to see for yourself.
Check of the first episode of Desus & Mero on Showtime below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.