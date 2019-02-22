Yes LAWD: Anderson .Paak Talks Studio Sessions With Dr. Dre & Performs “Trippy” [Video]

Anderson .Paak Hits The Tonight Show With An Interview & Performance

Anderson .Paak has performed on The Tonight Show in the past, but this week was his first time taking things to the couch for an interview.

On Thursday night, the Oxnard native talked about being in urgent care with his son when he learned he won his first Grammy and his recording sessions with Dr. Dre that resulted in two albums worth of material.

And of course–he had to perform for us, too. The multi-talented musician gave The Tonight Show audience a smooth live rendition of his song, “Trippy”