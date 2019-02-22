Zendaya Named Lancôme’s Newest And Youngest Ambassador

Someone we actually LOVE…

Zendaya Becomes Lancôme Ambassador

Zendaya is making MAJOR moves and during Black History month at that. The black girl magic maker has been named Lancôme’s newest ambassador. At 22-years-old she’s also the youngest to have the honor.

She joins the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and model Taylor Hill who gave a warm welcome to the brand’s family.

“It’s a huge honour to be able to represent a brand like Lancôme and join such an incredible line-up of iconic women,” said Zendaya in an exclusive statement to ELLE.

Congrats Zendaya!

