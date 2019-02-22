I’m Scurred: Watch Eerie Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot

Some Familiar Faces Make Appearances

Jordan Peele continues to own the horror genre with another project coming in early Spring.

A reboot of The Twilight Zone is expected to hit CBS’ streaming service CBS All Access on April 1, and the trailer is filled with chilling scenes.

Granted, none of them make sense right now, but it’s safe to say we can trust Peele with his initially cryptic scares.

Peele serves as an executive producer and host of the show, and he even makes a cameo in the trailer. Other stars caught in the clip include Tracy Morgan, Sanaa Lathan, Steve Yeun, and Adam Scott.

When talking about the creator of the original 1959 Twilight Zone, Peele said:

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours. I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

You can check out the trailer for yourself below.