Surname Says It All: Rapper YNW Melly, Born To Jamell Maurice Demons, Suspected In Shooting Death Of Police Deputy

YNW Melly Suspected In Shooting Death Of Police Deputy

Last week we reported that rapper YNW Melly, born Jamell Demons, was arrested for the murder of two of his “best friends”. Today, the Vero News reports that Melly and his rap partner YNW Bortlen are wanted suspects in connection with the shooting death of a Florida deputy officer in 2017.

Sources who snitched under the condition of anonymity say that both Melly and Bortlen were on the scene where Gary Chambliss was shot and killed.

According to the snitch, Melly, Bortlen, and several others were firing shots wantonly and Chambliss was struck by a stray bullet as he was standing about 170 yards away.

Says Capt Tony Consalo:

“After that shooting in Miramar, our detectives will be following up for possible information in connection to the Garry Chambliss homicide,” Consalo said. “Perhaps, given their current situation, they might be able to shed some light on the case.”

The story goes that while Melly and others were hanging out someone threw a bottle at a car. When the car spun the block and came back firing, Melly and crew responded in kind. It is believed that one of the retaliatory bullets hit deputy Chambliss down the block.

Crazy enough, a man named Makhail Chambliss, who is a distant relative of the officer who was killed, was arrested for discharging a firearm.

We’ll keep you updated as more details emerge.