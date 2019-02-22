See You In 2021: LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Finally Gets An Official Release Date

Space Jam 2 With LeBron James Sets Its Release For 2021

The wait for Space Jam 2 isn’t exactly over quite yet–and it won’t be for a while–but at least we got a release date for the highly anticipated film.

Friday, February 22 brought us an official first look at LeBron James in the iconic Tune Squad jersey, along with an official release date for the project: July 16, 2021. Yeah, it’s gonna be a while.

James’ SpringHill Entertainment production company announced Space Jam 2’s release date and was generous enough to add a look at the film’s poster, which features the Lakers star next to Bugs and Lola Bunny.

Even though the announcement of a release date is something to be excited about, the 2-year-long wait definitely might be disappointing to a lot of fans. But, with LeBron’s jam-packed schedule filled with basketball games and his own production company, it’s understandably hard to work filming a movie into the mix.

But long wait aside, at least we know that the movie is on its way–James even revealed last week that filming was scheduled to begin this summer.

Beside LeBron starring in the sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan film, the rest of the cast has to date been kept under wraps.