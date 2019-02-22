“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Michael’s Back In Trouble With The Law [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
A Night Out With Megan Might Cost Michael His Freedom
It’s Fri-YAY! “Love After Lockup” is back with a brand new episode, but it looks like Michael has found himself in trouble. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s show.
Here’s more about the episode:
A visit from Megan leads Michael to a shocking violation. Scott fears telling Lizzie he’s broke. Clint loses it when his trip to see Tracie in jail takes a turn for the worse. Brittany’s surprising news. Caitlin battles grief & Matt after mom’s loss.
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “VISITS & VIOLATIONS”– Airs Friday, February 22nd at 9/8C on WeTV
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.