RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11: Kandi & Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Announced As Guest Judges [Video]

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11

A wildly popular Emmy winning competition has announced the new season’s guest judges. RuPaul is RUvealing the star-studded line-up of celebrities that will help Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as they decide who will stay, lip-sync for their life or “sashay away” in the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premiering Thursday, February 28 at 9:00PM ET/PT on VH1.

This season’s guest judges include the icon Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Kandi Burruss, Miley Cyrus, Troye Sivan, Lena Waithe, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Bobby Moynihan, Gina Rodriguez, Sydelle Noel, Wanda Sykes, Elvira, Guillermo Diaz, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu, Travis Wall, Amber Valetta, Tony Hale, Clea Duvall, Fortune Feimster, Cheyenne Jackson, Katherine Langford and Natasha Lyonne. Additionally, Rachel Maddow will treat the queens to a special guest appearance.

The 15 competing queens will give their all to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $100,000.

This season’s queens include: A’keria C. Davenport (Dallas, TX), Ariel Versace (Cherry Hill, NJ), Brooke Lynn Hytes (Nashville, TN), Honey Davenport (New York, NY), Kahanna Montrese (Las Vegas, NV), Mercedes Iman Diamond (Minneapolis, MN), Nina West (Columbus, OH), Plastique Tiara (Dallas, TX), Ra’jah D. O’Hara (Dallas, TX), Scarlet Envy (New York, NY), Shuga Cain (New York, NY), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Chicago, IL), Soju (Los Angeles, CA), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Los Angeles, CA) and Yvie Oddly (Denver, CO).

Watch the guest judges trailer below.