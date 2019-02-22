Bigoted Becky Recently Hired By HuffPost Swiftly Kicked To The Curb After Making Racist Comments On Social Media

HuffPost Fires Racist Social Media Editor

A caucasian woman, who’d recently been hired as a social media editor for HuffPost, lost her job after making comments online that were so racist, you almost won’t believe them. On second thought, after considering everything that’s been going on during Black History Month this year, we’re not actually all that surprised.

“Yesterday, HuffPost fired a recently hired, Los Angeles-based social media editor after her managers were alerted to the fact that an Instagram account belonging to the new hire was spewing racist rants online. Using a now-deleted Instagram account, Ashley Rose, who was hired earlier this month, targeted a number of people with the sort of racist invective you’d expect to find in the darkest 4chan threads,” The Concourse reports.

As for the comments Rose made…they were disgusting.

“I don’t dress my son like a thug, sorry. We don’t wear Jordans or Nike in this house because Nike sucks politically, and his father actually fought for this country’s freedom instead of sitting in a jail cell,” she said. “Your nephew is an ugly n***er like you! He looks like Coolio,” another comment read. “Y’all wonder why we stereotype and shoot your ignorant asses,” she continued.

See screenshots of her racist rants here.

Laura Wagner from The Concourse says she spoke with the young woman on the receiving end of Rose’s comments and apparently Rose was upset because she wants to support black-owned businesses.

“I spoke to the woman who runs the Instagram account that Rose targeted,” Wagner stated. “She said it started because she wrote in a post about supporting black-owned businesses. In response, Rose wrote that she would only support white businesses, and from there it escalated.”

People can be so ignorant…it’s an absolute shame. But the good news is, HuffPost did the right thing and let her go. Bye, girl!