Money Moves: Showtime Orders New Lena Waithe Pilot, ‘How To Make Love To A Black Woman’

Lena Waithe’s New Comedy Pilot Picked Up By Showtime

According to reports from Deadline, Showtime has given a pilot order to How To Make Love To A Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t), a comedy series from The Chi creator and executive producer Lena Waithe along with the series’ writer Cathy Kisakye.

The upcoming half-hour series stems from Waithe’s first-look deal with the premium cable network, the same place her series The Chi is heading to for a second season. She is going to executive produce the project along with Rishi Rajani, and Kisakye, who will write the pilot.

“Working with Lena is the gift that keeps on giving,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “We signed our first-look deal with her so that she could bring authentic and talented new voices to Showtime. Cathy’s comedy is raw, relevant, surprising, sexy and fun, and we are very excited about making it.”

How To Make Love to a Black Woman was created by Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye, and will be “a collection of multi-part episodes which will include a new characters in an authentic world, telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing – and harrowingly comic – sexual secrets.”

Lena Waithe had great things to say about the upcoming series, as well. She gushed, “Cathy’s script is haunting, funny, and extremely vulnerable – it’s the kind of script that doesn’t come around very often. I’m honored that Cathy trusts me with such a special project. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Kisakye also commented on the nature of the project, saying, “With How To Make Love, I’m thrilled to tell stories about the women I know, who are complicated, passionate, resilient and relatable.”

This isn’t these two creatives’ first time working together, either. Kisakye served as a writer on both seasons of Waithe’s series The Chi, which premiered in 2018 with the biggest launch for a Showtime drama series in two years.

Are you excited for this new series to come out?!