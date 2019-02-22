Murderous Mayo: White Supremacist Coast Guard Lt. Caught Stockpiling Weapons For Massacre Had A Hit List Of Liberal Targets

Coast Guard Lieutentant Christopher Paul Hasson Had Plans For A Massacre

Don’t think we’ve been so distracted by Jussie Smollett and Tristan Thompson’s treachery that we missed on the details of white supremacist Coast Guard lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasson’s arrest.

Hasson was arrested on February 15 and is accused of stockpiling weapons, compiling a hit list of Democratic senators and leftist journalists, and preparing for a massacre.

According to Daily Beast reports, Maryland prosecutors called Christopher Paul Hasson a “domestic terrorist” in a Tuesday court filing, first reported by George Washington University’s Seamus Hughes, that argued for Hasson’s detention ahead of trial on firearms and controlled substance charges:

What law enforcement discovered during a Feb. 15 arrest and search led prosecutors to tell a federal court that Hasson “intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.” They included references to an anti-abortion bomber; a white supremacist Islamophobic mass murderer in Norway; his stated desire to “kill almost every last person on the earth” through biological weapons; and the discovery of 15 guns in his Silver Spring, Maryland basement. Specific journalists and others appear in Hasson’s search history, the filing claims, including: MSNBC hosts Chris Hayes, Joe Scarborough, and Ari Melber; Sens. Richard Blumenthal—or “blumen jew,” in Hasson’s writing—Tim Kaine, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Cory Booker; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ilhan Omar; CNN’s Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, and Van Jones; as well as prominent Democrats Beto O’Rourke and John Podesta, and the Democratic Socialists of America. Hasson’s searches also included “what if trump illegally impeached,” “civil war if trump impeached” and “best place in dc to see congress people.”

