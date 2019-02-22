Chloe x Halle Host Special Meet-And-Greet For Samsung’s ’10 Years Of Galaxy’ Celebration [Photos]

Chloe x Halle hit up Samsung’s 10 Years of Galaxy celebration to host a special meet-and-greet—and your faves looked amazing.

Decked out in Adidas, the Grown-ish stars were skincare goals as they took selfies with fans using the all-new Samsung Galaxy S10+ at one of three new Samsung Experience Stores. “Open to the public, the stores are an opportunity for Galaxy fans to connect with Samsung and experience our latest products,” the company says via press release.

And apparently, the S10+ is the secret to taking amazing photos, as Samsung also reveals “The Galaxy S10+ was ranked first on the DxOMark Selfie scale, a new ranking system to evaluate the image quality of smartphone front cameras, with a score of 96.”

Hit the flip for more pics from the event and be sure to check out the Samsung Experience Store in L.A., located at The Americana at Brand.

