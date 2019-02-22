Sicko: California Man Convicted Of Breaking Into Home And Sucking On Sleeping Woman’s Toes 

29-year old Richard Michael Parkhurst has been convicted of one felony burglary count, one count of peering into an inhabited building, and two counts of indecent exposure and breaking into a Seal Beach woman’s home and sucking on her toes while she was sleep.

NBC News reports:

On Oct. 15, 2017, Parkhurst exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog in Seal Beach, remarking to her, “Nice dog,” before adding, “I am walking mine, too,” according to court papers. On the same day, he snuck into a woman’s residence. She was sleeping on her couch and woke up when she realized he was sucking on her toes, according to prosecutors, who said DNA evidence linked him to that crime.

Parkhurst’s attorney claims that the perp stopped taking medication for schizophrenia after his girlfriend died and heard voices coming from his television “telling him to do things,” and that he was homeless. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 5th. SMH.