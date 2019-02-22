In White People News: New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution At Human Trafficking “Spa”

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitutes

Robert Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, has been charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a “massage parlor” in Jupiter, Florida according to CNN. Apparently, a sting had been going on for months and the charges against Kraft are related to 2 different visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kraft’s spokesperson released this statement about the matter:

Statement from a spokesperson for Patriots owner Robert Kraft: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) February 22, 2019

Robert Kraft has not been arrested but ESPN just reported live on-air that police in Jupiter will be issuing a warrant for his arrest. Reports in the TCPalm state that the business is thought to be part of a huge international human trafficking ring that forced women into “sexual servitude” and resulted in 10 other “spas” being raided and shut down.

Although Kraft denies all charges, the police involved in the sting say that all the evidence has been captured on video cameras.

Yikes.