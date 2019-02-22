After Years Of Dealing With Cheatin’ Tristan, Could Khloé Kardashian Really Be The Next Bachelorette?

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly “In Contention” To Be On The Bachelorette

We all know that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson allegedly broke up after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s (former?) best friend Jordyn Woods. But this most definitely isn’t the first time the youngest Kardashian sister experienced some heavy relationship trouble.

With just how turbulent Khlo’s romantic life has always been, it’s not too surprising that there’s some talk of her being considered for the next season of The Bachelorette.The creator and executive producer of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Mike Fleiss, has some big fans for the Good American founder.

Fleiss told fans over on Twitter that the search for the next Bachelorette is well under way, and Khloé’s name is a huge option.

Some former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants really want this to happen, too.

And according to Mike, he’s already in talks with Kris Jenner about the possibility.

I have already been in contact with my dear friend @KrisJenner about @khloekardashian as #TheBachelorette . Stay tuned!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 22, 2019

Let’s be honest: Khloé being the star on a season of The Bachelorette is probably Kris Jenner’s dream–but none of this really means that Khloé is actually, seriously considering this opportunity.

The Kardashians are the biggest stars in the world, so there’s no way they could just bring some regular guys on for her to date like they normally do–so there would be a few kinks to work out, to say the least.

Are you here for Khloé possibly being on the next season of The Bachelorette?