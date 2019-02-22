The Rewind Ep. 31

We’re back with another episode of “The Rewind!” The “Family Guy” Landon Levarius and “The Bully” DJ Franchise are giving you their unfiltered opinions on hot topics. This time the guys give you part two of their take on Black History month.

After already shining a spotlight on millennial music stars set to make black history, they’re highlighting TV and film creatives that will be remembered forever.

Their picks are Lena Waithe, Ryan Coogler, Issa Rae, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan.

Landon says MBJ is the perfect pick for the top spot of their list because he’s filling in box office seats like the greats.

“He’s along the same lines as the Will Smiths to the Denzel Washigntons, Michael B. Jordan is a superstar by all accounts.”

It’s the rewind, watch above!