BREAKING: R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse

Turn…this…song…up!

R. Kelly Charged With Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse

R. Kelly’s day of reckoning may soon come, and we’re HAPPY PEOPLE.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the singer’s been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse. Each charge carries a max sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison.

The news comes after two new women came forward Thursday to accuse him of trying to coerce them into group sex when they were 16. The women are represented by famed lawyer Gloria Allred and one of them provided “physical evidence.”

This coincides with a report that there was another tape of Kelly allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. Attorney Michael Avenatti turned in the 42-minute-and-45-second VHS tape to a grand jury. On it, Robert’s said to have engaged in multiple graphic sex acts with the teen girl including urination.

It’s over. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

This story is still developing…