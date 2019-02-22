No Gucci No Prada, Let’s Keep Our Black Dollars: A List Of Luxury Designers We Should Be Shopping

Atlanta Stylist Shines Light On Black Luxury Designers

Between Killer Mike’s black owned business episode of “Trigger Warning” and the recent disrespect from brands like Gucci, Prada, Montcler and Burberry it’s becoming more important than ever that we start looking more to people who look like us to outfit us. One of our favorite on-set vets, stylist and costume designer Provi Fulp Ramphal posted a list of black luxury brand designers on Instagram this week and we thought it only right to share with the class.

Is there anyone she left off who you feel should have been included?

Hit the flip to see some of the designs from these brands.