Meet Maria Taylor: The ESPN Reporter Seen Rubbing Shoulders With Barack Obama

Meet Maria Taylor

The Internet has been in a frenzy all week long (for various different reasons) — but ish really got crazy after pics of our President, Barack Obama, checking out ESPN reporter Maria Taylor, went viral. On Wednesday, the former Chief Of Staff hit up the big Duke vs. UNC game, and judging by the photos, Blue Devils star Zion Williamson isn’t the only thing Obama had his eyes on.

Can you blame Obama? Maria Taylor is SUPER fine lol pic.twitter.com/a3iHaII6vE — Servin'KillaCam (@GroovyCam) February 21, 2019

But Harpo, who dis woman?

People who watch ESPN are familiar with Maria, but the rest of the world now knows her as the lady Barack Obama was caught eyeing down…HARD.

It was probably just an innocent glimpse blown out of proportion, but that doesn’t mean Ms. Taylor ain’t fine. Hit the flip to see more of the 6 foot 2 inch bombshell. Thank us later.