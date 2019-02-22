Meet Maria Taylor: The ESPN Reporter Seen Rubbing Shoulders With Barack Obama

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

maria taylor

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Meet Maria Taylor

The Internet has been in a frenzy all week long (for various different reasons) — but ish really got crazy after pics of our President, Barack Obama, checking out ESPN reporter Maria Taylor, went viral. On Wednesday, the former Chief Of Staff hit up the big Duke vs. UNC game, and judging by the photos, Blue Devils star Zion Williamson isn’t the only thing Obama had his eyes on.

But Harpo, who dis woman?

View this post on Instagram

All. Black. Everything. #44

A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

People who watch ESPN are familiar with Maria, but the rest of the world now knows her as the lady Barack Obama was caught eyeing down…HARD.

View this post on Instagram

#44. Forever My President.

A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

It was probably just an innocent glimpse blown out of proportion, but that doesn’t mean Ms. Taylor ain’t fine. Hit the flip to see more of the 6 foot 2 inch bombshell. Thank us later.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to ATLANTA Super Bowl LIII

A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

View this post on Instagram

Me in real life vs. Me pretending to be professional

A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤💛

A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    💁🏾‍♀️🎤

    A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

    View this post on Instagram

    She Stings Like A Bee 🐝

    A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

    View this post on Instagram

    😎

    A post shared by Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, Entertainment, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.