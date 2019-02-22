Do It For The ‘Gram: Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Slimmed-Down Shape After 30-Pound Weight Loss

Sherri Shepherd Shows Off 30-Pound Weight Loss

Sherri Shepard took to Instagram to share her transformation testimony and show off her “before and after” photos following her 30-pound weight loss.

It’s hard to quit sugar cold turkey like that, it’s in damn near everything you eat, but we’ll be damned if it didn’t make a huge difference.

In speaking to Wendy Williams last July Sherri told the TV host her heart-breaking motivation to get right:

‘Sometimes you go through stuff and you want to just grab something sweet; ex-husbands, things like that,’ she explained. ‘And I was doing that and Jeffrey was in the backseat, Wendy, and I was eating something I wasn’t supposed to. ‘He said, “Mommy, if you die, who’s going to be my bodyguard?” … and literally I said, “Sherri, you’ve got to do something different.”‘

Damn…that’ll do it.

Congrats to Sherri, looks like she’s walking the good walk.