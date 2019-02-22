Hilarity: Jaboukie Young-White Tackles Jussie Smollett Role In “Lifetime Movie” Spoof [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Daily Show Tackles Jussie Smollett: The Lifetime Movie
Is it too soon???
The Daily Show is poking major fun at Jussie Smollet. It seems right since this is the most perplexing celebrity news story in recent history. In the spoof, Jaboukie Young-White plays out the funny details of Jussie’s alleged recent hoax attack.
