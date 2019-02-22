Fiesta, Arresta: R. Kelly Getting Indicted Has Turned Twitter Into A Celebration And You’ve GOT To See The Reactions

- By Bossip Staff
R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

R. Kelly Indicted Celebration

This has been quite a day. After more than a decade of allegations, court cases, documentaries and Boondocks episodes, R. Kelly has finally been indicted for sexually abusing four women, three of them minors. There were times where it felt like this day wouldn’t come and Kellz would be free to torment forever. But thanks to brave survivors and the incredible Surviving R. Kelly documentary, there’s enough evidence for a case.

This has caused Twitter to turn this into a celebration. Folks have been waiting for this since the 90s.

So kick off your shoes, relax and enjoy the parade of joy!

