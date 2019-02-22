Are You Here For It?! Big Boi To Play Motown Founder Berry Gordy In Upcoming TV Movie

Big Boi Cast As Berry Gordy In Upcoming Film

Unlike his very private Outkast counterpart, Big Boi is always out here making some (very public) business moves–and we’re not just talking music.

It was announced earlier this week that Big Boi is going play Motown founder Berry Gordy in an upcoming television movie.

The rapper revealed recently that he had finished shooting his scenes as the famed recording executive for TV One’s upcoming biopic, “The Bobby DeBarge Story,” on his Instagram page on Thursday night.

“Just finished playing Berry Gordy in the ‘Debarge’ movie @swirlfilmsig coming Soon !” he captioned a photo of his chair on set.

The movie–which also stars Roshon Fegen as the title character–is going to focus on the tumultuous life of the lead singer of ‘70s soul group Switch and the eldest member of DeBarge, according to reports from Broadway World. Switch’s biggest hits — “There’ll Never Be,” “I Call Your Name,” and “Love Over & Over Again” – were all recorded for Gordy’s label.

Other stars for the film, which is scheduled to air in June, include Tyra Ferrell and Adrian Marcel.