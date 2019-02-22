Culinarily Lit: Stephen Jackson & Courtney Larissa Cook Up Some Southern Dishes (As They Flirt) On Cleo TV’s ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ’ [Video]

Cleo TV’s ‘Just Eats with Chef JJ’

Things are heating up at Chef JJ’s New York City loft! On the latest episode of his ‘Just Eats With Chef JJ‘, ESPN Commentator Stephen Jackson and Lifestyle Influencer Courtney Larissa stopped by the kitchen to help prepare some good ol’ southern comfort foods — including BBQ Braised Brisket with Cast Iron Skillet, Cornbread and Coleslaw.

But the Brisket isn’t the only thing heating up Chef JJ’s kitchen. Stephen and Larissa get their flirt on throughout the entire episode, and it’s so juicy to watch. Catch an all new episode of the hit Cleo TV show when it airs this Saturday, February 23 at 12pm.

Check out the clip above.