Rest In Peace: T.I.’s Niece Confirms Passing Of His Sister, Her Mom Precious Harris

T.I.’s Sister Precious Passes Away After Being On Life Support Following Car Accident

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tiny, T.I. and the entire Harris family as they mourn the loss of Tip’s sister Precious.

According to TMZ reports, Precious had been on life support for the past week after getting into a serious car accident where she hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. Sources for the site say Precious was not responsive at all during her hospital stay.

Precious’ daughter Kamaya took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her mother:

From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven 👼🏾❤️🦋mama girl you know ima miss you💔…. I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you 😓

Her post drew condolences from a number of celebrities including Kandi Burruss, who commented:

I am soooo sorry for your loss! Your mom was such a beautiful person inside & out! 😢

Tamar Braxton reached out to express her sadness saying only, “Nooooooooooooooooooooo” in response to Kamaya’s post.

Singer Fantasia extended her sympathies as well adding,

Sorry for your lost 🙏🏾

Precious was 66-years-old.

Sending love and light to the Harris family. We know Precious is watching over you all.