Drugs Are Bad M’kay: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Told Authorities That He Suffers From A Substance Abuse Problem

Smollett Reportedly Told Police He Is Suffering From An Untreated Drug Problem

Jussie Smollett reportedly told authorities he was suffering from an untreated drug problem.

According to TMZ, the actor made the claim Thursday while surrendering to police on a felony count of disorderly conduct for filing a false report. Smollett is believed to have purchased drugs from one of the brothers who allegedly helped him stage the phony hate crime.

Prosecutors claimed to have reviewed text messages indicating one of the brothers sold Smollett “designer drugs” on many occasions. Legal documents also reportedly show Smollett answering “no” when asked if he had any alcohol or mental health problems.

Smollett was released from police custody Thursday on $100,000 bond. He’s expected to enter a plea at his next court hearing March 14