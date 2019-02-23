KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Reportedly Died After Putting Crystal Meth Into His Anus During Sex

KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Died After Putting Crystal Meth in Anus

According to The Blast, KTLA anchor Chris Burrous died from an overdose of crystal meth while engaging in vigorous and strange sexual activity with a man he met on the gay dating app “Grindr”.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, Burrous died from methamphetamine toxicity after being found unresponsive in a Glendale motel on December 28. The manner of death has been listed as “accidental”.

Burrous was married and had a young daughter at the time. He reportedly left work early on December 28, after complaining that he wasn’t feeling well, he left and met a man at a hotel. Once in the hotel, the two men reportedly engaged in various sexual acts, and at one point Burrous inserted a rock of meth in his anus, telling his partner that it was supposed to make him “high and loose.” Burrous also gave the man a syringe full of GHB and a bottle of Gatorade.

After inserting a second rock of meth in his anus, Burrous and the man partook in anal fisting while Burrous was wearing a S&M mask. At one point, Burrous’ partner noticed the news anchor had vomited in his mask and was unresponsive.

The man reportedly called 911 and began performing CPR on Burrous until responders arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.