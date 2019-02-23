Damn: Time’s Up Founder Lisa Borders Resigns After Woman Accuses Her Son Of Sexual Misconduct 

Time’s Up President Resigns After Son Is Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Lisa Borders announced earlier this week that she was stepping down as first president and chief executive of the Time’s Up movement — and now we know why. On Friday, the organization released a statement saying,

“Lisa Borders informed members of TIME’S UP leadership that sexual assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum. We agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved. All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors.”

The former WNBA President’s son, Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr., was accused of inappropriately touching 31-year-old Celia Gellert during a healing session. Gellert told the LA Times that Bowden “touched her genitalia, kissed her neck and brushed his erect but clothed penis against her body during the session.”

However, Bowden denies the claims as says that Gellert texted him after the healing massage, calling it “gentle and authentic and loving”. Borders was only President of the organization for four short months before deciding to step down.