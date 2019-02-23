Breaking: R. Kelly Turns Himself Into Chicago Police, Charged With 10 Counts Of Criminal Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly Surrenders To Chicago Police

It’s been a long time coming, but cruddy crooner R. Kelly has finally surrendered. On Friday, the controversial singer turned himself in to Chicago Police after being indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

BREAKING: ⁦⁦@ABC7Chicago⁩ is there as R Kelly surrenders to Chicago police. pic.twitter.com/eXxTGKepLJ — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 23, 2019

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, tweeted early Friday that the 52-year old would turn himself into police between 11 p.m ET — and by 8:15 pm ET, he was at the Chicago precinct in handcuffs. According to reports, if Kelly is taken into police custody, he’s expected to be held overnight and appear Saturday in bond court.

As we previously reported, the Grammy winner has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois after four women accused him of sexually abusing them between September 1998 and January 2010. Three of the four victims were between the ages 13 and 17 when the alleged abuse occurred.

It seems like he’s ready — for a jail cell.