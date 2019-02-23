Spitting Images: Morris Chestnut’s Seed Is A BEAUTIFUL Runway Model & Her Pop Is Her Twin!

Celebrity Seeds: Meet Paige Alexa Chestnut

Morris Chestnut has been dazzling movie lovers on screen since the 90’s and now it might be time to pass the entertainment torch to his own daughter. Paige Alexa Chestnut is twenty-years-old and breaking into the modeling industry.

Paige Chestnut is the youngest child of Morris and his wife, Pam Byse Chestnut. She was born in 1998, just a year after her elder brother Grant Chestnut was born. She is a striking beauty, taking after her dad!

We think Paige might be the next huge name in the modeling industry with her striking looks! Hit the flip to see more of her modeling photos.