Spitting Images: Morris Chestnut’s Seed Is A BEAUTIFUL Runway Model & Her Pop Is Her Twin!

- By Bossip Staff
Paige Alexa Chestnut photos, Morris Chestnut daughter

Source: NBC / Getty

Celebrity Seeds: Meet Paige Alexa Chestnut

Morris Chestnut has been dazzling movie lovers on screen since the 90’s and now it might be time to pass the entertainment torch to his own daughter. Paige Alexa Chestnut is twenty-years-old and breaking into the modeling industry.

Paige Chestnut is the youngest child of Morris and his wife, Pam Byse Chestnut. She was born in 1998, just a year after her elder brother Grant Chestnut was born. She is a striking beauty, taking after her dad!

View this post on Instagram

normal? i don’t know her

A post shared by Paige Alexa Chestnut (@paigechestnutofficial) on

We think Paige might be the next huge name in the modeling industry with her striking looks! Hit the flip to see more of her modeling photos.

View this post on Instagram

ultra violet

A post shared by Paige Alexa Chestnut (@paigechestnutofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Captivated

A post shared by Paige Alexa Chestnut (@paigechestnutofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

💫🦋💫 @salon_sessions @marissa_tomainoartistry

A post shared by Paige Alexa Chestnut (@paigechestnutofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤 @imngo @artheartsfashion

A post shared by Paige Alexa Chestnut (@paigechestnutofficial) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Father's Day ❤

    A post shared by Paige Alexa Chestnut (@paigechestnutofficial) on

