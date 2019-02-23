Messy Divorces: Jesse Williams’ Ex Seeking $1 Million In Back Support, Says He’s An “Inconsistent” Dad

Aryn-Drake Lee Asks Jesse Williams For Back Child & Spousal Support

Jesse Williams might want to put his ill feelings aside, and start paying up to his ex in their divorce.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Aryn Drake-Lee has gone back to court in her battle with Williams over the $100k a month he’s supposed to pay her in support and custody of their two kids.

In regard to child support, she wants the $50,000 a month to stay the same, saying Jesse Williams is still making bank on the hit show. She does suggest cutting her $50k monthly spousal support down to $29,918, which would be paid until at least 2020. But this doesn’t cover the months he didn’t pay her while they were battling in court.

She will be seeking $737,605 in retroactive child support, minus $100k already paid, for a total of $637,605. Drake-Lee also wants retroactive spousal support to the tune of $251,602.

In the doc, Drake-Lee also complains that Jess is inconsistent with their custody schedule. He basically comes and goes as he pleases, using work as an excuse with no proof. She says the schedule has caused a lack of stability for their kids who “often do not know from day to day whether Petitioner [Jesse] will be exercising time.”

When his income reported last August, Williams reportedly makes over $521K a month. Just pay up, Jesse!