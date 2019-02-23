Art Imitates Life? Jussie Smollett Used Homophobic Attack Against Lee Daniels’ Cousin As Alleged Hate Hoax Inspiration Says ‘Empire’ Cast
Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Cast Mates Believe He Used Lee Daniels’ Cousin To Concoct Hate Crime
Jussie Smollett‘s castmates on Empire appear to have some theories about how he came up with his Razzie award worthy plot to stage a hate crime.
According to TMZ, people on the Empire set believe that Jussie used a hate crime attack on Lee Daniels’ cousin as source material for his alleged attack. Last month Lee posted the following video to his Instagram account explaining what happened:
View this post on Instagram
This past week my cousin was beat up for being gay and I am sick of hearing these stories. It’s the beginning of a new year and we need to do better. We need to continue to remember to love and to turn against the hate that we’re seeing out there. But we all need to fight that fight together. For all the people who are hurting, who are struggling, and who are trying to find some meaning in this life, I am here to say if you need a safe place or a ear to listen, then I’m here. I’m listening to what you’re saying and what you’re going through. I am standing up for you and will continue to fight for you. This is my mission and message to you for the beginning of 2019. If you are struggling check out the link in my bio and please go to @glaad @humanrightscampaign @trevorproject 💙💙
Production sources tell TMZ that soon after the video went up, Lee came to set and explained the situation in more detail to the horrified cast and crew. The theory is that some Empire employees believe that this is where the wheels in Jussie’s head started to turn. That maybe he could be come what is described as an “LGBT hero”.
This story is bad enough as it is. We really hope Jussie didn’t stage a hate crime based on a real hate crime.
