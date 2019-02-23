Art Imitates Life? Jussie Smollett Used Homophobic Attack Against Lee Daniels’ Cousin As Alleged Hate Hoax Inspiration Says ‘Empire’ Cast

Jussie Smollett’s ‘Empire’ Cast Mates Believe He Used Lee Daniels’ Cousin To Concoct Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett‘s castmates on Empire appear to have some theories about how he came up with his Razzie award worthy plot to stage a hate crime.

According to TMZ, people on the Empire set believe that Jussie used a hate crime attack on Lee Daniels’ cousin as source material for his alleged attack. Last month Lee posted the following video to his Instagram account explaining what happened:

Production sources tell TMZ that soon after the video went up, Lee came to set and explained the situation in more detail to the horrified cast and crew. The theory is that some Empire employees believe that this is where the wheels in Jussie’s head started to turn. That maybe he could be come what is described as an “LGBT hero”.

This story is bad enough as it is. We really hope Jussie didn’t stage a hate crime based on a real hate crime.