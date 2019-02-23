Granny Don’t Play: Audio Of 79-Year-Old Busting Shots At Alleged Burglar On 911 Call Released [Video]

79-year-old Georgia Shoots At Suspect on 911 Call

A suspected burglar who broke into the home of a gun-toting, 79-year-old Georgia woman got way more than he bargained for earlier this month when she starting shooting at him, according to Daily Mail UK.

Police say Hans Rogers, 20, of Dallas, Georgia is the man who was nearly shot twice by an unidentified elderly woman after he allegedly broke into her home in rural Jackson County. They found Rogers hiding in an upstairs closet after his victim fired two shots at him as she stood in the kitchen of her home. He was later charged with felony home invasion and burglary.

Hit play to hear how the woman blasted off on this perp…