The Breakfast Club: Van Jones Talks About #REFORM Alliance, Meek Mill, And Future Of Black Agenda [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Van Jones On The Breakfast Club
CNN’s Van Jones sat down the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Clu, to talk about his #REFORM Alliance, the relationship that Meek Mill has with Jay-Z, President Obama, and the future of the Black political agenda.
Van has said a lot of BS lately, but you should watch and take note of SOME things he’s saying here.
Thoughts?
