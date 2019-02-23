The Breakfast Club: Van Jones Talks About #REFORM Alliance, Meek Mill, And Future Of Black Agenda [Video]

Van Jones On The Breakfast Club

CNN’s Van Jones sat down the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Clu, to talk about his #REFORM Alliance, the relationship that Meek Mill has with Jay-Z, President Obama, and the future of the Black political agenda.

Van has said a lot of BS lately, but you should watch and take note of SOME things he’s saying here.

Thoughts?

